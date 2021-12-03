Prince William Had ‘Cyber Relationship’ With Britney Spears Before Kate Middleton Romance, Author Claims

MEGA

Britney Spears is known as the Princess of Pop, but she may have actually had a chance at becoming a real royal if her alleged relationship with Prince William took off.

According to biographerChristopher Anderson, the Duke of Cambridge had an online connection with Spears and Lauren Bush prior to his marriage to Kate Middleton. Anderson made the claim in his new book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, released Tuesday, November 30.

“[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush,” Anderson reportedly spilled to Us Weekly.

While the “Toxic” songstress, 40, and royal, 39, were in contact, their relationship apparently never escalated beyond a few phone calls and online exchanges. “There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period,” Anderson alleged, per the outlet.

Back in 2002, Spears reportedly revealed on the ITV1’s Frank Skinner Show thatsheandWilliam “exchanged emails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see [her] somewhere but it didn’t work out.”

Prior to his apparent friendship with the Grammy Award winner, William also allegedly took a liking to another Hollywood celebrity — who the father-of-three’s mom Princess Diana seemed to approve of, claimed the author. “William had a huge crush on Cindy Crawford. I think it’s very cute,” Andersen shared. “So [Princess] Diana, being the kind of person she [was], she arranged for a meeting with him when he was, like, 14.”

Though William didn’t end up with one of Hollywood’s elites, his marriage to the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t come as a shock either. Anderson pointed out it’s very telling that both William and Prince Harry ended up with “commoners,” something he speculated their mom “would have loved — the fact that they stepped outside of everybody’s comfort zone.”

William and Kate, 39, began dating in 2003 after first meeting as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001. The lovebirds got engaged in 2010, and wed the following year before they went on to welcome children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

As for Spears, she was briefly married to Jason Alexander in 2004 before tying the knot with Kevin Federline later that year. The former flames — who share sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — split in 2007.

The “Circus” singer confirmed her engagement to Sam Asghari in September after five years of dating. Spears shared the exciting news amid her bombshell conservatorship trial that came to an end last month — with the legal bind officially being terminated after more than 13 years.