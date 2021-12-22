Sander Jennings Declares ‘Love Is Free’ After Going On First Date With Trans Woman, Supporting Sister Jazz’s Weight Loss Journey

@jazzjennings_/Instagram

A true #Ally!

After going on his first date with a trans woman during Tuesday’s episode of TLC’s hit series I Am Jazz, star Sander Jennings took to social media to spread some positivity.

“Love is free, spread it everywhere 💕,” the reality star hottie captioned a snap of himself and sister Jazz Jennings via Instagram on Tuesday, December 21. The message of hope earned a shoutout from their other sibling Griffen Jennings, who wrote: “Spread love everywhere and everyday🙌❤️.”

Sander and his crush Hope enjoyed a beautiful ice skating date as the two bonded over their shared strengths and passions in the latest episode. Before the episode aired, the 23-year-old took to social media to candidly open up about his struggles with being attracted to trans women and how others would perceive that.

“We all want to find love…🙈,” he began a heartfelt message via Instagram on Monday, December 20. “For the past 5 years, I have been single. I’ve had some incredible experiences but have never been 100% sure that anyone was the one. Maybe that’s me expecting an impossible love story, or perhaps it’s just me knowing that patience will lead me to ‘my person.'”

The TLC personality continued, “Through my dating trials and tribulations, I’ve learned a lot, and two things keep me hopeful: 1. I know I want to connect with someone emotionally, physically, spiritually, and in the right situation (timing is everything.) 2. That I must remain open-minded to love and never close the door on someone I see a potential connection with because of fear of what others might think.”

“I will date whomever I want, always be honest about my feelings, and if there’s a potential spark, I will see where it goes with any woman,” the LGBTQ+ ally concluded.

Sander has also been a major support system for his sister Jazz, who underwent her first gender confirmation surgery in June 2018, when she was only 17. Now at 21, the trans activist has been struggling with her weight after ballooning up to 234 pounds.

Sander has been nudging the YouTube personality to adopt a healthier lifestyle, even if it’s rubbing his little sis the wrong way. OK! reported Sander and siblings Ari and Griffen held a weight loss intervention to try and convince Jazz to be more healthy, although she couldn’t help but feel blindsided by the topic.

“It does feel like I’m being put on the spot, having my siblings talk at me instead of to me,” Jazz — who has been honest about her struggles with binge-eating in the past — explained. “I know everyone wants to help out but it’s just such a personal struggle to break this cycle of negativity.”