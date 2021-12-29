Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Livid’ With Chris Noth, Believes Sexual Assault Allegations Tarnish Her ‘Sex and the City’ Legacy

MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker is pissed, and it’s not just because the Sex and the City reboot won’t be getting a season 2. The 56-year-old actress is reportedly “livid” with her co-star Chris Noth after several women accused him of sexual assault.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” an insider spilled to Us Weekly. SJP believes his accusations tarnish their show’s legacy.

“It is not about the money, but rather her legacy,” they explained. “Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.” The source claims SJP isn’t just mourning Mr. Big’s death.

The actress “feels like there has been two deaths” in her life. Several women came forward with sexual assault accusations against Noth after the And Just Like That… reboot began streaming on HBO Max.

“She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the insider revealed, adding she had “no idea” about the alleged incidents and was completely “blindsided” by the allegations.

As Radar exclusively reported, all talks about a second season are dead and buried in the wake of the piling allegations against Noth.

“There was so much excitement around the show that a second season was all-but-guaranteed. There had even been discussions about how Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, could return from London and join the ladies again. Cast and crew members were all leaving their spring schedules open as they were sure they would be shooting again. However, suddenly all those conversations have gone silent,” sources tell Radar. “After Chris (Noth) and the negative critical response to the show, it is dead. There will be no more.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the allegations against Noth. Two women using fake names came forward accusing the actor of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015. One of the women alleged Noth raped her in his Los Angeles apartment. The other claimed the actor “pretty forcibly” had sex with her after they met in an NYC nightclub in 2015.

They aren’t the only women with accusations against him.

Since THR’s story, more women have come against the star. Noth has denied any wrongdoing, claiming, “the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”