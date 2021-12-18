Saturday Night Live cancels live audience amid COVID fears

‘Saturday Night Live’ will be filmed without a studio audience amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The latest episode of the long-running comedy show – which is being hosted by Paul Rudd – will be filmed without a live studio audience, and the production team has also decided to limit the number of cast and crew on the set.

A show representative said: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

An insider told the New York Post newspaper that “four actors” have tested positive for the virus, and members of the crew are said to be fearful about attending the NBC Studios in New York City.

Paul, 52, is due to host the show, while Charlie XCX will be the musical guest on Saturday (18.12.21).

And the people behind the scenes are desperate to “hold on” and film the episode, despite the COVID situation.

A statement on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Twitter account read: “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.

“If you have won tickets to this show, you will be receiving more information soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Paul – who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive earlier this year – is set to host the comedy show for the fifth time.

And the Hollywood star recently filmed a promo for the show alongside Charli, 29, and ‘Saturday Night Live’ castmember Ego Nwodim.

The ‘Boom Clap’ hitmaker previously appeared on the show in 2014, and has posted a throwback snap of herself on social media.

She wrote on Twitter: “2014 baby me on snl vs 2021 grown me. tune in tonight (sic)”