Sex & The City Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’ Trailer Reveals The Status Of Carrie & Big’s Relationship, New Ventures & More!

mega

The new Sex and the City trailer is finally here!

In a sneak peak of the latest installment of the franchise — that is set to drop on HBO Max on December 9 — focuses on our favorite New York City girls Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbs 11 years after we last saw them in Sex and the City 2.

The preview depicts the three women navigating life in their 50’s, seemingly still married to their husbands and taking on new ventures.

mega

OK! RECREATES OUR FAVORITE OUTFITS FROM THE FILMING OF ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…’ AT NORDSTROM’S ANNIVERSARY SALE — GET THE LOOK

“I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove,” Big tells his wife as scenes flash of him kissing Carrie and even riding a Peloton.

hbomax/youtube

We also see Carrie take to the mic as she takes a stab at podcasting along with new cast member Sara Ramírez. AfterRamírez, who’s character is a podcaster named Che Diaz, asks Carrie if she has ever masturbated in a public place, the writer jokingly replies “Not since Barney’s closed.”

Except for Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones — the entire original cast including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie Garson (who filmed before his tragic passing in September) is back for the revival.

hbomax/youtube

SARAH JESSICA PARKER OPENS UP ABOUT ‘MISOGYNIST CHATTER’ SURROUNDING ‘SATC’ REVIVAL ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…’

According to Variety, the series is slated to have 10 episodes hit the streaming platform over the span of the next two months. Two will drop on December 9, and then one will drop each week until February 3.

As OK! previously reported, although the beloved character of Samantha won’t be making any appearances on this season of the series, she will reportedly still be involved in the storyline.

hbomax/youtube

According to the Daily Mail, the script will include the breakup and fallout of former besties Carrie and Samantha after she moves to London. “Carrie is the one who has the tough time without Samantha and by the end of And Just Like That.. you’ll see Carrie extend the olive branch and try and rekindle the friendship.”