UPDATE: Verdict Reached. Waiting. White Prosecutor In Jussie Smollett Trial Says Actor ‘Monkeyed Around’ With Noose, One Day After Using N-Word In Court

The prosecutor in Jussie Smollett‘s hoax trial has put his foot in his mouth once again. 76-year-old Dan Webb — who is a white attorney — claimed the actor “monkeyed around” with the noose that was found around his neck during an alleged hate crime in 2019.

The former Empire actor is currently on trial after being hit with six felony disorderly conduct charges for allegedly filing a false police report about being a hate crime victim. Chicago police believe he staged the attack in order to gain attention.

As of this post, the jury is currently deliberating their verdict, but Webb reportedly used the cringe-worthy terminology during his closing argument on Wednesday.

The prosecutor has been trying to paint a picture that Jussie stagged the attack. Webb’s noose reference was an attempt to prove the star tried the rope around his own neck.

According to reports, his poorly chosen phrase led to groans of displeasure from the packed courtroom.

Webb’s “moneyed around with noose” reference comes one day after he repeatedly dropped the n-word in court while questioning Jussie on the stand. He used the slurs when reading an Instagram conversation between Jussie and Abimbola Osundario on the night of the January 29, 2019 attack.

The actor couldn’t take it anymore and interrupted the lawyer mid-sentence. Jussie asked the attorney not to say the word anymore “out of respect for every African American in the courtroom.”

Webb apologized then suggested, “Why don’t you read it?” to Jussie before adding, “I don’t want to mispronounce anything.”

Jussie has been accused of paying Abimbola $3,500 to stage a hate crime against him. The star denies the accusation, claiming the money was for training and nutrition advice.

Jussie claims he was attacked near his apartment by two masked men wearing MAGA hats. He says they shouted homophobic and racial slurs while beating him up and tying a noose around his neck.

While on the stand, he repeatedly denied the attack was a hoax.

If found guilty, Jussie’s six felony counts could lead to three years behind bars, but experts think he’ll get off with a fine and community service. The jury’s verdict could come in as early as today.