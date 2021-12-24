Zendaya & Tom Holland, Kourtney & Travis, More Celeb Couples Cozying Up Together For The Holidays: Photos

MEGA

‘Tis the season to find that special someone to cuddle up next to, but these celebs don’t need a mistletoe to show their love.

Whether it’s couples who have been married for years or new flames who recently sparked up a romance, it’s safe to say love is certainly in the air for everyone from Zendaya and Tom Holland to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Scroll through the photos below to see what couples will be cuddling up together for the holidays.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

MEGA

PDA lovers Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been hot and heavy ever since they first made their relationship Instagram Official shortly after Valentine’s Day, though the lovebirds heavily hinted at their romance one month prior.

The famous duo had been close pals and neighbors for years before taking their relationship to the next level. After sharing NSFW snaps together on social media and making out at any and all public events, Barker decided to take the next step with the KUWTK alum.

Surrounded by roses and candles in the shape of a heart, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to his brunette babe in October. It’s safe to say these two certainly don’t need a mistletoe or the clock to strike 12 on New Years to be locking lips this holiday season.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

MEGA

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are also anything but shy when it comes to flaunting their love, with the model even admitting after the two wed in 2018: “We’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other.”

Whether it be the Biebers expressing their love for each other on social media or the “Baby” crooner dedicating an entire album to his wife, these two sure know how to show the public what true love looks like.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

MEGA

While these two may be an unlikely pair, it seems Kardashian and Davidson’s romance is in full bloom, with the SNL star even copping an invite to the infamous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve extravaganza.

The reality star, 41, and funnyman, 28, first hit it off when Kardashian was the guest host on SNL in October. Their relationship appeared to blossom from there, with the new flames being spotted out and about together multiple times.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will definitely be bringing the heat this holiday season, as the Hollywood couple often offer fans a glimpse into their steamy love life. If their tongue touching photos at awards shows weren’t enough to leave people’s jaws on the floor, then the Jennifer’s Body star’s September post teasing her followers with intimate details of the couple’s sex life, certainly did the trick.

“When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things 🥵,” Fox captioned a photo of herself posing in front of a table at their recent Airbnb.

MGK and the actress have been going strong ever since they made their relationship official in the summer of 2020. The “twin flames” first met on set of the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, where Fox said she felt an instant spark.

Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy

Rich Polk/NBCUniversal

Chelsea Handler made everyone believe in love this year, so it’s unlikely she’ll be spending the holidays away from her long-time-friend-turned-boyfriend. Speculation surrounding her and Jo Koy‘s relationship began circulating after the two were spotted together at a Dodgers game in the beginning of September. Shortly after, the blonde babe gushed she’s “finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is,” telling her followers: “There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

By the end of September, the Chelsea Lately alum confirmed she and the funnyman were an item. Since changing the status of their relationship, Handler can’t stop flaunting her newfound love — and we’re loving it!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

MEGA

It’s safe to say power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are looking forward to spending the holidays with their adorable brood. The loved-up parents of Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, first met in 2007 when the Lip Synch Battle star played Legend’s love interest in his music video “Stereo.” Later on, they revealed that post-filming, the two went to his hotel room and ate In-N-Out and hooked up.

The EGOT winner and model know how to keep their romance alive, as Legend often shares snaps of the duo enjoying date nights. And if the two couldn’t get anymore romantic, Legend has featured Teigen in several of his love ballad music videos.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

MEGA

Hollywood’s favorite couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the perfect example of what true love looks like, as they know when to comically troll each other on social media or praise the other for their hard work and accomplishments. Though they often gush over each other on social media, they manage to keep their relationship on the down low.

The good-looking couple was first linked in 2011 and secretly tied the knot the following year. And while they like to keep their private lives private, the Deadpool star couldn’t help but recently spill the tea about their sex life.

While discussing the best parts about being married to the Gossip Girl alum that the public wouldn’t expect, Reynolds touched on Lively’s amazing baking skills. “I mean, it is an obvious perk,” the actor said of the mother of his children, before quipping: “Not complaining about that or the sex.”

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

MEGA

There may be a lot of high-profile romances, but nothing compares to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt‘s relationship. The power duo began dating in 2011, got engaged in August 2009 and tied the knot in Italy in the summer of 2010.

Looking back on when the lovebirds first met, the 13 Hours star recalled: “It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A.,” the handsome hunk explained at the time. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

As for the Devil Wears Prada actress, she lovingly admitted: “Meeting John really changed my life.”

Zendaya & Tom Holland

MEGA

New power couple Zendaya and Holland have everybody talking. Ever since the two began filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, the actors have been inseparable. While an insider previously spilled the duo has “been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye,” the young-and-in-love cuties made their relationship official over the summer when Holland wished his brunette beauty a happy birthday on Instagram.

Despite the two being close for years, Zendaya still manages to leave the actor speechless. During the Spiderman: No Way Home premiere earlier this month, the Marvel actor got distracted mid interview after he realized his girlfriend arrived to the red carpet.

“I think Zendaya just showed up,” the hunky actor excitedly exclaimed, as he heard the crowd roar. “That sounds like Zendaya just showed up.”

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

MEGA

Long-time Hollywood couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have learned how to stay true to their relationship while being in the spotlight. TheThor star, 37, and his wife decided to move back to Byron Bay — the Australian actor’s homeland — in 2015 to live a more peaceful and laid-back lifestyle.

Hemsworth and Pataky — who share three children — may keep their lives private, but the glimpses they offer fans is enough to let them know the couple is still happily in love. From sharing adorable photos of Pataky enjoying ice cream to her taking care of their children, Hemsworth will certainly be thankful for his stunning wife this holiday season.