Adam Shankman confirms Halloween release for Hocus Pocus sequel with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Adam Shankman has confirmed that ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is set for a Halloween release.

The 57-year-old filmmaker is producing the fantasy sequel – which will see Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as witches the Sanderson sisters – and revealed the release date in a social media post confirming that the project had wrapped.

Adam captioned an Instagram post: “SISTAAAAAHHHHSS! Aaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2.

“Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!

“Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus.”

Adam had been set to direct the movie but was replaced by Anne Fletcher due to his commitments to ‘Disenchanted’ – although he remained part of the project as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Bette – who plays Winnie Sanderson – revealed that she is “really excited” about the new project.

The 76-year-old star said: “They sent the script and we’re really excited about it – we’re up for it. Although, I must say, I mean, the years have flown by and I am 75 and I do believe I can fly.”

Bette, Sarah and Kathy previously donned their witch outfits for a special Halloween fundraiser – an experience that Midler described as “bizarre”.

She said: “It was so bizarre to have been these characters 27 years ago.

“And to put all that gear on … it was so bizarre because we fell into exactly the same relationship we had and the same style of behaving on screen that we had 27 years ago. As if we had been off for a weekend!”