Adele Flees Las Vegas, Spotted In Slippers At Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Beverly Hills Mansion Hours After Tearfully Canceling Shows

Mega

Adele left Las Vegas immediately after canceling her Las Vegas shows for what was supposed to be her residency opening weekend.

The 33-year-old songbird was photographed arriving at her boyfriend Rich Paul’s Beverly Hills, California, home in the dead of night following her tearful announcement that left several fans stuck in Sin City without a show to go to.

Adele Vegas Show: The Real Reason She Canceled Her Residency Debut And Her Diva Demands

Mega

Adele was caught wearing slippers and an expensive $450 Louis Vuitton shawl over her hoodie, signifying that she left Vegas with her tail between her legs in a hurry.

According to Daily Mail, the photos of the Go Easy On Me singer were taken outside of her sports agent beau’s residence just two hours after she pulled the plug on her Caesars Palace residency.

Of course, the Grammy winner spared no expense when she high-tailed it to Rich’s. Adele was seen arriving at the Van Nuys airport on a private plane. A black Mercedes sedan was on hand to collect the singer and drive her 25 minutes to her boyfriend’s $14 million home.

Upon arrival, Adele jumped out of the car and pushed the callbox, which is located outside Rich’s gate.

See the photos here!

Mega

As Radar reported, Adele cried COVID as the main reason for postponing her shows without any replacement dates. Sobbing at times uncontrollably, the Rolling In The Deep singer told her followers that the majority of her crew came down with the virus, making it impossible to continue forward.

However, we’ve since learned that wasn’t the whole story.

According to insiders, the singer’s diva-like demands were almost impossible to reach from the get-go. Not only did she make last-minute changes to the show’s lineup, but she reportedly clashed with the set designer.

Sources claim Adele and her team were a “total nightmare,” demanding impossible things last minute.

“Apparently, Adele and her team refused to use the house equipment in The Colosseum,” Vegas journalist Scott Roeben reported.

“The theatre has a massive video screen, very high tech, but Adele’s team insisted upon an entirely new system – a larger screen, essentially built a few inches in front of the existing screen,” he continued. “Such demands not only drive-up production costs but, at a time when supplies are disrupted, it’s a recipe for disaster – in this case last-minute delays or cancellations.”

“I also hear from a source that Caesars had to replace the cutting-edge Meyer sound system and replace it with a different system for her.”

At the time of this post, Adele has not released new dates for her shows, but as many pissed-off ticket holders point out they will be unable to afford another trip to Las Vegas.