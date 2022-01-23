Bill, Hillary Clinton Allegedly Tried To Erase Jeffrey Epstein Ties Ahead Of 2016 Presidential Election

Mega Mega

Former president Bill Clinton reportedly attempted to clean up his ties to late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ahead of his wife Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run.

According to Daily Mail, Bill Clinton allegedly reached out to two former residential managers of Epstein’s infamous Little St. James island in 2016 to suggest they sign an affidavit claiming they never saw the former president with Epstein at his Caribbean pad.

The residential managers, Miles and Cathy Alexander, claim that Clinton’s lawyer reached out to them ahead of Hillary’s 2016 presidential run with a pre-written sworn affidavit to sign declaring they never witnessed the then-presidential hopeful’s husband at Epstein’s island.

“Both were asked to confirm that to the best of their knowledge Clinton had never visited during their tenure and they were not aware of him having been a guest during any absences from the island, for example for holidays,” a source familiar with the matter recently spilled to the outlet.

“It was during the 2016 presidential campaign which was won by Trump,” the source continued. “There was a worry that the link between Epstein and Clinton and in particular the island could be used against Hillary.”

As Radar previously reported, a New York judge last week ruled that a sexual assault lawsuit brought on by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has enough grounds to go to trial, which is bound to bring even more scrutiny to Epstein’s alleged former associates.

But besides Giuffre’s allegation that Andrew sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was under age and on Epstein’s island, she also reportedly alleges that she once met Bill Clinton on that same island – and the former president was allegedly in the company of two younger women.

“Teasing the girls on either side of him with playful pokes and brassy comments, there was no modesty between any of them,” Giuffre recalls her alleged meeting with Clinton on Little St. James.

“Jeffrey wanted his evening massage before bed…leaving our guest of honor to find company elsewhere. Strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm, Bill seemed content to retire for the evening.”

Although Giuffre alleges that she once met Bill Clinton on Epstein’s Little St. James property, the two residential managers that the former president’s lawyer reached out to claim otherwise, alleging that they never in fact did see Mr. Clinton on Epstein’s island.