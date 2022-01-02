Britney Spears Birds Video With Hundreds Flying Out of Cages ‘Symbolic Of My Year’

MEGA MEGA

Britney Spears is reflecting on her whirlwind year.

2021 was full of major events for the Princess of Pop, most notably being the termination of the restrictive conservatorship that has taken over her life since 2008. As the year draws to a close, Britney is looking back at her newly-regained freedom.

In a cryptic video posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 30, the 40-year-old pop star shared a clip of hundreds of birds being released from their cages and flying away into the open sky, which clearly resonated with her in a special way.

MEGA

“SYMBOLIC of my year this year,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly alluding to the major legal victory that finally liberated her from the “abusive” arrangement under her father Jamie Spears and other conservators.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ BEAU SAM ASGHARI SPILLS HE AUDITIONED FOR ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…’ AS SEASON 2 REPORTEDLY SCRAPPED AFTER CHRIS NOTH SCANDAL

Back in November, the judge presiding over Britney’s case decided to terminate the conservatorship, giving the “Toxic” singer the ability to rule her own life again.

While she has been celebrating her new freedom alongside her handsome fiancé Sam Asghari, the singing sensation still has a few bones to pick with her family over their involvement in the conservatorship.

MEGA

“From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me,” she stated in an Instagram post earlier this week. “They say go to the source for healing …. the person who hurt you … go to them and tell them … I’ve never gotten to do that. I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable.”

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs …. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told ‘No…’ !!!!!” she explained. “It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see.”

BRITNEY SPEARS WAS AN ‘AMAZING MOM AND SUPER INVOLVED WITH HER KIDS’ AT ART EXHIBIT, FOUNDER SAYS

She also insisted that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears was given remixes of Britney’s songs, but “the person who owns the music is told no.”

MEGA

She went on to say that her family wasted so much of her time “only to embarrass and humiliate” her, which is why she has no interest in producing music anymore. “I’m scared of people and the business,” she added.

However, Britney’s fans are still hoping that she will make her return to the music world soon, especially after she previously hinted at having a new song in the works.

“Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!” she cryptically concluded in an Instagram post, as OK! previously reported.