Britney Spears hints at writing her memoir

Britney Spears has hinted at writing her memoir.

The 40-year-old star – whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November – took to Instagram to suggest she could be putting pen to paper to tell her story.

Alongside an image of a typewriter seated next to a bed of pink roses, she teased: “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING??? (sic)”

It’s not the first time the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has hinted at telling her story in her own words, previously hinting at a book back in October, in an apparent jibe at sister Jamie-Lynn, who had just announced her own tell-all book.

She wrote: “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year. But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘S***, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!’ What do you guys think ???? (sic)”

Meanwhile, in October Britney revealed plans to write a book about a “girl who was murdered” who finds her ghost “stuck in limbo”.

She explained the book will see the girl’s ghost try to come to terms with the “trauma and pain” she had endured throughout her life so that she can finally cross to the other side.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m writing a book about a girl who was murdered … yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know !!!!

“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!

“Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!

“She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again (sic)”