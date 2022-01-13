Towleroad Gay News

California governor denies parole to RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Reuters
(Reuters) – California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday he has denied parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

Newsom outlined his decision in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

