California governor denies parole to RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

(Reuters) – California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday he has denied parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
Newsom outlined his decision in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times.
