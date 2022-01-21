Cher leads tributes to Meat Loaf as Bat Out of Hell singer dies aged 74

Cher has paid tribute to Meat Loaf after the singer’s death aged 74.

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker has reflected on working with the late musician – whose death was confirmed on Friday morning (21.01.22) – on his 1981 track ‘Dead Ringer for Love’.

She tweeted: “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans.

“Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!? (sic)”

More stars have also paid tribute to the ‘Bat Out of Hell’ legend, with Piers Morgan hailing him as a “rebellious chameleon”.

He wrote: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

“A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”

Actor Stephen Fry recalled his work with Meat Loaf on British comedy and music show ‘Saturday Live’.

He said: “I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf.

“Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century.”

And music mogul Pete Waterman heaped praise on his “unique voice”.

He added: “Meat Loaf was this larger than life character with a unique voice, that first album, Bat Out Of Hell was just amazing.”

Meat Loaf – born Marvin Lee Aday before changing his name to Michael Lee Aday – passed away with his wife Deborah by his side.

A statement on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking! (sic)”