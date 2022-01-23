Christina Aguilera Defends Britney Spears Two Months After Awkward Red Carpet Snub Over Conservatorship

Mega

Christina Aguilera has reportedly decided to support her fellow pop star Britney Spears in a recent interview, only two months after an awkward snub when she refused to comment on the rival singer’s conservatorship battle on the red carpet.

According to Page Six, the 41-year-old Moves Like Jagger singer spoke out about Spears’ conservatorship battle during a sit-down with Enrique Santos. But the decision to now defend her former pop rival has some people up in arms and wondering why Aguilera didn’t defend Spears back in November.

“I would love to,” Aguilera told Santos regarding whether or not she would be interested in speaking to the Baby One More Time singer about the latter’s recent conservatorship battle victory.

“I would always be open to that. It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for,” she added.

The Genie in a Bottle singer then went on to emphasize how happy she is that Spears escaped the conservatorship that was controlling all of her personal and professional choices and decisions for more than 10 years of her life.

“I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated: that I couldn’t be happier for her,” she continued. “Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit.”

But the pop star’s comments now defending Spears may be too little too late, because as many are pointing out, Aguilera blatantly refused to defend the 40-year-old Toxic singer in November during an interview on the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me, but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote the day after Aguilera’s awkward snub. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???”

“I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you. Yes, I do matter!”

The snub in question involved both Aguilera and her publicist Brett Ruttenberg after the singer was asked by a reporter whether or not she had spoken to the recently freed Spears.

“No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!” Aguilera’s publicist quickly responded before the singer provided an awkward answer of her own.

“I can’t,” she said as she walked out from the reporter. “But I’m happy for her!”

Even though Aguilera has now spoken out in defense of Spears during a recent interview, as well as in a slew of social media posts, she is still being called out for her silence two months ago.

“Yet you chose silence – Over a woman you’ve known since you were a kid. You know what they did to her. You bowed to the industry. #pfft #complicit,” one angry fan responded to Aguilera’s Twitter post.

So far, Spears has yet to respond to Aguilera’s recent comments defending her, although it is not known whether or not she will be thankful or confused why her former rival didn’t speak out sooner.