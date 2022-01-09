Demi Lovato Returns Home From Utah Rehab Facility After Rejecting Their Past ‘California Sober’ Lifestyle

mega

Staying on track!

Demi Lovato has returned home after quietly checking in to a Utah rehab facility 3 years after their nearly fatal drug overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer — who uses they/them pronouns — reportedly checked in to the treatment facility in order to maintain both their sobriety and their mental health.

“Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first,” an insider told People.

The former Disney star first went to rehab in 2010 to confront her addiction issues, and entered a sober living facility in 2012. Six years later, the “Skyscraper” artist candidly admitted they had “crossed a line” they had never crossed before and suffered an almost fatal overdose.

“Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s gonna overflow,” Lovato explained in their docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had 5-10 more minutes [to live].”

Despite their near death experience, the Grammy winner decided to continue to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana in moderation once they left the in-treatment facility.

“I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,'” they told Glamour magazine.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” Lovato told People in 2020. “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”

In December, OK! reported Lovato has recently chosen to reject their old “California sober” choices and strives to live a completely sober life going forward in their sobriety journey.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the 29-year-old wrote in a post on Instagram in early December. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”