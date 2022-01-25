Dua Lipa Dishes On Keeping Her Relationships Private Following Apparent Split From Anwar Hadid, Insists Public Doesn’t Know What Goes On ‘Behind Closed Doors’

MEGA

Dua Lipais keeping her relationships low-key from now on.

Following her rumored public split from boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the “Levitating” songstress opened up about her approach to her relationships — which includes maintaining her privacy.

In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine, the 26-year-old pop star sat down to talk about a myriad of topics, including her upcoming music, a new podcast, and of course, her relationships.

After choosing not to comment specifically on her former relationship with Hadid, the Future Nostalgia artist expressed her gratitude for the part of her life and relationships that remain out of the public eye.

“Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know,” she told the outlet. “I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors.”

As OK! previously reported, Lipa is believed to have called things off with Hadid, 22, back in December 2021 after long distance seemingly became too much for the pair to balance. A source spilled at the time that the former couple — who were first linked in 2019 — had been known to be on-and-off in the past.

Despite the former flames’ multiple public appearances, Lipa insisted parts of her personal life have always been kept private — and she intends to keep it that way.

“My circle’s really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there and what would take away from your life and privacy,” she continued in the interview.

Prior to news of their alleged breakup, another source claimed Lipa’s relationship with Hadid was “on the rocks” after they were both traveling so much and spending a lot of time apart. (The singer was reportedly working in London while her former beau was still in New York.)

“Their relationship is going through a crisis,” the insider added at the time.

Meanwhile, another source claimed the pair’s spark hasn’t completely gone out yet, as their “insane chemistry” is bound to make a comeback. “They don’t believe they’re done for good,” the source maintained. “They’re young, so things like this happen but they don’t believe that the love will go away.”