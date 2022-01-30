Ellen DeGeneres Spotted On Rare Outing During Shopping Trip In Montecito As She Fights For Her Legacy Following Toxic Workplace Scandal

MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres was seen running some errands on Friday afternoon in her neighborhood of Montecito, California, as the end of her long-running talk show looms.

The comedian is fighting to keep her legacy alive as she wants to be remembered for her accolades rather than failures stemming from the recent toxic workplace accusations hedged against her.

Paparazzi caught the 64-year-old chatting on her phone before she walked into the grocery store to pick up a few items.

During the rare outing, she opted for a casual look in the fashion department, wearing a black hoodie and a pair of matching Nike joggers and trainers. DeGeneres accessorized her outfit with a baseball cap to cover her blonde hair and stylish sunglasses.

The veteran TV host completed her sporty ensemble with a silver watch on her wrist.

In one of the snaps, she carried a box and some items that appeared to be a couple of pairs of comfy pants atop it.

Her sighting comes as her show is drawing to an end after being on air for more than a decade since 2003. The primetime program has been nominated and won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards over the years.

She first announced her decision to retire from the talk show gig last May during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

However, prior to her announcement to conclude the show, DeGeneres was accused of creating a toxic work environment for her staffers — a story Buzzfeed News exposed in July 2020.

The story had drawn both backlash and support from fans towards the comedian, but as a result, their ratings have plummeted despite DeGeneres’ attempt to apologize and fix the issue by firing some of her producers.

As Radar previously reported, the comedian planned to end her longtime career in the talkshow worldon a good note by making sure the final season would be the most memorable one.

“Ellen wants to remind everyone of all the good she has done. All the countless lives that her show has changed, including her own,” an insider told us. “Except the final season to continue with lots of trips down memory lane. This final season isn’t about ratings; it is about legacy.”

DeGeneres also shared with her viewers that as much as she loves her show, it has not served her the way it used to.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged…and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she said.

While addressing the controversy concerning her less than ideal work environment, the Louisiana native explained the situation had affected her personally.

“All I care about was spreading kindness and compassion, and everything I stand for was being attacked. So, it destroyed me, honestly,” she added.