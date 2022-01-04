Ghislaine Maxwell Demands Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Pays Her Multi-Million Dollar Sex Trafficking Trial Legal Fees

Mega

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly demanding that the estate of late billionaire and fellow convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pay her multi-million-dollar legal fees following her guilty conviction in a Manhattan federal court last month for grooming and trafficking underage girls.

According to The Sun, the 60-year-old disgraced British socialite claims Epstein promised to support her financially before he committed suicide in a Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell two years ago.

Now, a source close to Maxwell and familiar with the situation spilled to the outlet, alleging she’s demanding payment for the nearly $6.75 million legal fees she now owes following her federal trial.

“It is pretty unbelievable – that money should go to survivors, not Ghislaine Maxwell,” Spencer Kuvin, a United States attorney representing victims of Epstein, told the outlet. “Even after being convicted of being a criminal conspiracy, she wants to try and get money from a dead sexual pervert’s estate.”

“One hundred per cent [sic] of that money should have gone to the victims,” he emphasized.

But this isn’t the first time Maxwell wants Epstein’s estate to pay her legal fees. The ex-socialite reportedly sued Epstein’s estate in the US Virgin Islands in 2020 claiming that it “failed to uphold Epstein’s promise to indemnify and advance expenses incurred” from both lawsuits and investigations relating directly to the late businessman and billionaire.

As Radar previously reported, Maxwell was convicted on December 29, 2021, of recruiting, grooming, and trafficking underage girls over a 10-year span in a New York federal court.

Although Maxwell insisted she “had no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged misconduct,” the jury found the evidence against her too damning to say otherwise and found her guilty of five out of the six charges.

The former lover, confidante, and “partner-in-crime” of Epstein was ultimately found guilty of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and the sex trafficking of minors.

She faces up to 65 years in prison, meaning she will most likely be spending the rest of her life behind bars.