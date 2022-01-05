Ghislaine Maxwell Juror Says Evidence Proved Convicted Sex Trafficker ‘Was A Predator As Guilty As Epstein’

Mega

A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal sex trafficking trial has spoken out and is insisting the former British socialite’s guilty conviction was the right verdict because the evidence presented proved she was a “predator.”

Scotty David, one of the 12 jurors who convicted Maxwell on five out of six counts of sex trafficking in a Manhattan federal court last week, spoke to The Daily Mail regarding the 60-year-old’s guilty verdict.

“After all I’ve learned, she’s just as guilty as Epstein. I don’t want to call her a monster, but a predator is the right word,” Scotty told the outlet after emphasizing how he initially believed Maxwell to be innocent until proven guilty before he heard all the damning evidence against her.

“She knew what was happening. She knew what Epstein was doing and she allowed it to happen. She participated in getting these girls comfortable so that he could have his way with them.”

“And, to me, them returning repeatedly for the money has nothing to do with anything because these girls were minors, and it doesn’t matter what incentivized them,” he continued. “It matters what happened to them.”

Scotty also revealed how Maxwell and her team’s decision to have her not testify, even though she reportedly wanted to, may have played a part in why the jury viewed her as a predator.

“It would have shown maybe that she was a little more human,” he said, speculating a scenario in which Maxwell actually did testify on the stand.

“Maybe if she gave her version of the story, who knows, maybe if she gave us a story of how she was manipulated. I don’t know,” Scotty continued. “But then that would have been an admission I feel like of guilt.”

As Radar previously reported, Scotty David – who is using only his first and middle name – also spoke out recently to reveal that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a minor.

But while some are arguing this revelation could be grounds for a mistrial, others are arguing that this information would already be known prior to Scotty’s selection for the jury because of a 50-question survey taken asking whether a potential juror was a victim of sexual abuse.