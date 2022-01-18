Ivanka Trump Unbothered & Smiling On Vacation With Family After Being Subpoenaed In Ongoing Civil Investigation Against Dad Donald Trump

mega

Ivanka Trump was recently spotted in Florida with her husband, children, and in-laws seemingly unbothered despite her recent subpoena in connection to an investigation focusing on her father Donald Trump’s business practices.

In the photos obtained by Radar, the 40-year-old businesswoman and daughter of the former president was seen soaking up the sun in Miami on Sunday just before leaving the Sunshine State.

She was photographed with her controversial husband Jared Kushner, 41, and his parents, as well as their three kids – Arabella, 10, Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 5.

If Ivanka was upset over her January 3 subpoena in connection to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization, it was not visibly clear because she and her family seemed happier than ever on vacation.

As Radar previously reported, both Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. were subpoenaed nearly two weeks ago as part of the attorney general’s civil investigation into their father for allegedly manipulating the values of his properties.

“These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath,” Attorney General James said in a statement following news of the issued subpoenas. “Our investigation will continue undeterred.”

But while the investigation is still very much ongoing, Donald, Don Jr. and Ivanka have reportedly not been cooperating fully with the probe, according to The New York Times.

“She cannot wear two hats and do a civil investigation and a criminal investigation with the D.A. at the same time,” Ronald P. Fischetti, the Trump attorney, said regarding Letitia James before adding that the AG’s actions are “unprecedented” and the “subpoenas circumvent the rights to grand jury protections we all have.”

The latest sighting of Ivanka comes a little more than a month since she was spotted mingling with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pharrell, and Kid Cudi at Louis Vuitton‘s tribute show to Virgil Abloh on December 1.