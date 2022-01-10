Jamie Lee Curtis Is Seemingly The Only Celebrity Involved With The 2022 Golden Globes, Says She Is ‘Proud’ To Be Associated With The HFPA As They ‘Fund Incredible Programs Throughout Our Community’

MEGA

It seems that at least one celeb was involved with the Golden Globes this year.

Not only was there no audience or nominees present at the award ceremony this year, but it was not broadcast either. Only “select members and grantees” were in attendance, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, People reported. After the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — who are a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards, NBC revealed that it would not broadcast the 2022 show.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared virtually at the show.

“We are honored to have @jamieleecurtis join us to share a message on the importance of the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round as a non-profit trade association as a 501(C)(3) Charitable organization,” the Golden Globe Awards tweeted on Sunday, January 9.

The 63-year-old said in a video that she was “proud” to be associated with the HFPA, as they “use the funds generated by the Golden Globe Awards and the telecast to fund incredible programs throughout our community.” The Halloween star explained that they fund creators, educators, institutions of higher learning and film preservation organizations in a very “low-key off-the-record evening.”

“I’ve been the lucky host of that evening a couple of times. And so I just wanted to honor and stand with them in this continued advocacy of great need and great support that the HFPA continue to serve and offer with their generosity,” she said.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe. She won Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in Pose.

Rodriguez gushed on Instagram that the feat will open the door for more talented young people. “They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, The Power Of The Dog had a big night. The film won Best Drama Motion Picture. Jane Campion was crowned Best Director Of A Motion Picture and Kodi Smit-McPhee won Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for her role. Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for Best Actor In A Drama Motion Picture, and Kirsten Dunst was nominated for Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture.

Succession also took home three awards, including Best Drama TV Series. Jeremy Strong won Best Actor In A Drama TV Series and Sarah Snook won Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Miniseries, Or Motion Picture Made For Television.

Billie Eilish‘s song, “No Time To Die” became the third song from a James Bond movie to win a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, Billboard reported. Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The organization announced in a press release in December that they have overhauled its bylaws and implemented changes to address “ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more.”