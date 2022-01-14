Jeffrey Epstein Brought 8 Women With Him On A Trip To Visit Bill Clinton At The White House, Newly Released Visitor Logs Show

Mega

Late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly brought 8 women with him to visit then-President Bill Clinton in the White House during his administration nearly 30 years ago.

According to White House visitor logs recently obtained by Daily Mail, Epstein reportedly visit Clinton in the Oval Office at least 17 times during the former president’s first term.

But while Epstein visited the White House numerous times, the recently revealed logs show that he was not always alone, and even brought multiple different women along with him on numerous occasions between 1993 and 1995.

The women Epstein would bring along during his visits to the White House were reportedly all women he was having romantic relationships with at the time, including Celina Midelfart, who was then only 21, Eva Andersson-Dubin, then 33, Francis Jardine, who was only in her 20’s, and his one-time girlfriend, confidant, and now recently convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, who was 32 at the time.

The other women who also appeared in the White House visitor logs include Jennifer Garrison, Shelley Gafni, Jennifer Driver, and Lyoubov Orlova.

The bombshell revelation that Epstein and Maxwell visited Bill Clinton at the White House with 7 other women – most of who were in their early-to-mid 20’s at the time – comes only a couple weeks after Maxwell was convicted for five out of six counts of sexually grooming and trafficking underage girls for her “partner-in-crime” Jeffrey Epstein.

As Radar previously reported, the five counts the 60-year-old former British socialite was found guilty of include conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and the sex trafficking of minors.

Although none of the women listed in the newly released White House visitor logs were any of the victims from Maxwell’s federal trial, it raises questions regarding exactly what Maxwell’s role was during those White House visits and what her and Epstein’s agenda was at the time of visiting former-President Bill Clinton.