Jennifer Hudson would “love” to have her own talk show.

The 40-year-old singer-and-actress – who shot to fame when she competed on ‘American Idol’ back in 2004 – was reportedly pitching a daytime chat show to television stations in 2021 and would jump at the chance to front one because she “loves talking.”

She said: “I would love to do a talk show. That would be a whole new interesting world to walk into. I do love talking as you could probably already tell, and I love to Jennifer-ise people. So maybe I will make it into your living room, 2022 is definitely going to let us know for sure.”

The ‘Cats’ star – who heads up her own company, Jhud Productions – claimed there is “always a plan” behind the scenes and told fans that they will always see her “try to grow” throughout her career.

She added: “Here at Jhud Productions, we always got a plan. And we never stop working and, as I always say, you will always see me try and grow so there’s always a plan, I can tell you that much.”

The ‘Dreamgirls’ actress had reportedly been negotiating a deal with Warner Bros television to launch her own show, the same company behind ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, which is due to come to an end after almost two decades and even shot a pilot on the same stage used by the 63-year-old comedienne.

Upon quitting her flagship talk show, Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time. When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”