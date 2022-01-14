Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Aaon / Jordanian LGBT+ activist finds new home in Australia

Jordanian LGBT+ activist finds new home in Australia

by

474704 origin 1
Published by
Al-Araby

A Jordanian LGBT+ activist has reached Australia after an 18-month ordeal that saw them become the subject of arrest warrants and missing person notices. AlShaima Omama AlZubi, who identifies as a lesbian and non-binary, arrived in Australia on 1 January on a humanitarian visa. According to an Amnesty International report, AlZubi fled their family in Jordan for Turkey in July 2020. Alzubi’s family is powerful and has influence across the Middle East, Amnesty said, with some relatives working for the Jordanian government. While in Turkey, AlZubi was the subject of multiple Interpol notices. The…

Read More

Filed Under: Aaon

×
Resolutions For Queers 2022; LGBTQ To Do List; Gay Agenda 2022