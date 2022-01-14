Jordanian LGBT+ activist finds new home in Australia

Published by

Al-Araby

A Jordanian LGBT+ activist has reached Australia after an 18-month ordeal that saw them become the subject of arrest warrants and missing person notices. AlShaima Omama AlZubi, who identifies as a lesbian and non-binary, arrived in Australia on 1 January on a humanitarian visa. According to an Amnesty International report, AlZubi fled their family in Jordan for Turkey in July 2020. Alzubi’s family is powerful and has influence across the Middle East, Amnesty said, with some relatives working for the Jordanian government. While in Turkey, AlZubi was the subject of multiple Interpol notices. The…

