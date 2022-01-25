Kanye West Ditches Girlfriend Julia Fox, Rapper Goes Incognito In Bizarre Mask After Confirming Kim Kardashian’s 2nd Sex Tape Exists

Mega

Kanye West left Julia Fox behind to trailblaze through Paris alone just hours after confirming that Kim Kardashian has a second sex tape with Ray J.

The 44-year-old rapper donned the most bizarre face mask yet. Slipping a thick, black cover over his entire face, Ye barely left enough room for his eyes, let alone his nose or mouth for breathing.

Kim’s estranged husband looked like he was struggling for air when he made his way out of the couple’s hotel room sans his girlfriend of three weeks.

Kanye’s mask looked more like a cartoon character with an outline of evil-shaped eyebrows, a round nose, a scrunched mouth, and what seem to be forehead wrinkles.

The paparazzi caught up with the Grammy winner during his failed attempt to slip out of the Ritz-Carlton undetected.

Pairing the attention-grabbing look with a hooded heather gray sweatshirt, the Yeezy fashion designer, who takes pride in dressing Julia up like a doll, made sure none of his skin showed.

Wearing faded jeans and fisherman-inspired black boots, Kanye slipped his hands into a pair of leather gloves for good measure. Holding a backpack in one hand, the rapper hurried passed the paparazzi on Tuesday.

Ye whisked Julia away for her first Paris Fashion Week and has been showing her off at events over the past several days. However, this time he dodged the bullet and headed out solo.

Wearing face masks is kind of Kanye’s thing, which is weird in this instance since he’s currently in the same city where his estranged wife was robbed at gunpoint.

For those that don’t remember, Kim was robbed inside her apartment in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week. They stole nearly $10 million worth of jewelry, including her massive wedding ring from Kanye.

12 people were later connected and charged for the crime.

That’s not the only thing Gen Z might not remember about Kim. Back in 2007, she made the map when a sex tape was released of her with Ray J.

Kanye confirmed on Monday that a second sex tape starring his estranged wife and the rapper exists.