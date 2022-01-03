Kim Cattrall calls for suicide prevention on late brother’s 59th birthday

Kim Cattrall has called for suicide prevention on her late brother Christopher’s 59th birthday.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star took to Twitter on Sunday (02.01.22) to pay her respects to her younger sibling, who was just 55 when he took his own life in early 2018.

Alongside an old photograph of the pair, she wrote on Instagram: “Today would have been my baby brother Chris’s 59th b’day. Happy Birthday, sweet ‘Topher’. We miss you today and everyday. RIPx #SuicidePrevention (sic)”

The 65-year-old actress tragically lost her brother just days after she had asked her fans for help finding him when he went missing in Canada.

It was later revealed Christopher died of suicide, and Kim admitted she will “never be the same” following his shock death.

She said at the time: “I am different now and I will never be the same. No one can prepare you. He was suffering from depression but depression is a curious thing and it can be impossible to detect if someone does not want you to know.

“And so I didn’t know. We [her family] didn’t know. And when you lose someone to suicide there is always the question, ‘If I could only have, if I did only, if I was only…’ and it haunts you. And you have to learn to live with those endless questions, the endless guilt, the endless frustration every day because you are in a new reality and there is nothing you can do to change it.”

The British-Canadian star previously admitted she learned to “appreciate” her family and friends following the devastating loss.

She said: “I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss. I’ve lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I’m not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate … when I say goodbye to somebody I’m not going to see for a while.

“The thought is now I might not see them again or for a couple of months but I want to keep those connections. I feel I value them much more, they take up more of how I want to spend my time because I realise how precious it is.