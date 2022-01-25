Lawmakers Say Trans Athlete Bans Are About Protecting Women’s Sports …

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Julie Kliegman …Especially when the backers of the laws say they are all about protecting women’s sports. Luc Esquivel wants to beat you at golf. “I want to beat everyone,” he adds, laughing but clearly not joking. “I just love it,” he says. “I just want to get better.” Luc has played with his father, Mario, since sixth grade, and in middle school, while he still presented as a girl, he competed on the girls team. But Tennnessee state law does not allow the transgender 14-year-old freshman to try out to play with other boys at his high school in a Knoxville suburb. Now Luc and his parents…

Read More