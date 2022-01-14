Madonna Hints Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox Will Star In Her Biopic After Pop Star & Actress ‘Went To Dinner’ To ‘Talk About Movie’

Mega

Madonna may have just dropped a major hint about her much-delayed and highly anticipated biopic.

Following a heavily documented dinner and night out with a hodgepodge of Hollywood stars – including Kanye West, Julia Fox, Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, The Game and Evan Ross – the 63-year-old music icon suggested that Ye’s new girlfriend is in the running to play her in her upcoming autobiographical movie.

Madge shared dynamic group photos of the unlikely evening in a several-slide Instagram post on Thursday night, but it was her decision to make a solo shot with Julia the leading image that made fans’ heads spin.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie,” the Queen of Pop captioned the steamy shot, which showed the ladies all over each other while spread out on a beige sofa at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah.

“And some other folks showed up,” she cheekily added.

Mega

Channeling her Like A Virgin roots, Madonna was in a white long-sleeved prairie-style dress, which she paired with black fishnet stockings. She completed her look with an artsy red harness and edgy black combat boots.

For her part, the Uncut Gems star opted for a black long-sleeved leather crop top and matching low-rise pants.

It’s evident that the 31-year-old actress bears a strong resemblance to Madonna (last name Ciccone), particularly during the star’s younger years when she rocked her natural brunette hair.

Ciccone is set to write and direct the upcoming movie alongside Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

It’s not yet clear how many versions/ages of Madge will be covered in her biopic, but the names of several actresses have been floating around since 2020.

The first person fans thought might be involved in the project is Ozark‘s Julia Garner. Then last January, rumors began to circulate that the 27-year-old Netflix star was up against 26-year-old Little Women actress Florence Pugh.

Mega

“Realistically, there are only a couple of people in town who could pull this role off,” an insider dished at the time. “The bosses who are helping put the movie together want Florence and nobody doubts that she could be amazing.”

“On the other hand, fans and the press have already weighed in and, from that perspective, Julia is their frontrunner because she is such a dead ringer for early-career Madonna,” added the source, making sure to note that “the final decision will be Madonna’s alone, since she’s directing and it’s her story.”