Michael Avenatti Sues U.S. For $94 Million For ‘Abuse’ In Jail, Forced To Read ‘Art Of The Deal’

474925 origin 1
 
Michael Avenatti, known for representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, is seeking $94 million from the United States over mistreatment during his time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Manhattan in 2020. During that time, Avenatti was awaiting his sentencing in an extortion case. Avenatti alleges that his treatment stemmed from being a public opponent of Trump and former Attorney General William Barr and that under the Federal Tort Claims Act, he deserves to be compensated for the emotional and mental distress, degradati…

