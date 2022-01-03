Towleroad Gay News

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Y’all Means All’ Brings Country Gays, Twang, and Spunk to ‘Queer Eye’ [Listen]

=Buck Slip

“Yes queen, go queen; Dip it like a Dairy Queen; Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul; Goodwill Gucci; Where my Chattahoochies,”

Told you this was coming a while back: And It’s kind of fun and certainly needed and timed well for the souther regions.

“You’ve been living in black and white; All you need is a smoke and a rainbow”
It’s hard not to run the chorus over with your tongue: “Yes queen, go queen; Dip it like a Dairy Queen; Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul; Goodwill Gucci; Where my Chattahoochies,” And that seems to hit all the self-deprecating stereotypes for now.

And delivered in a message of silliness and inclusion. And we all need a bit more of both at this point.

Miranda Lambert - Y'all Means All (from Season 6 of Queer Eye (Lyric Video))
Miranda Lambert - Y'all Means All (from Season 6 of Queer Eye (Lyric Video))

Y’all Means All

by Miranda Lambert for Season 6 of Queer Eye

[Verse 1]
If your life is like a tornado
You’ve been living in black and white
All you need is a smoke and a rainbow
Honey, let me give you a light
Alright
Let me give you a light

[Chorus]
Yes queen, go queen
Dip it like a Dairy Queen
Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul
Goodwill Gucci
Where my Chattahoochies?
Out in the country honey, y’all means all
Y’all means all
Mmm, y’all means all
Hey

[Verse 2]
Maybe there’s a little scratch in your reflection
Maybe your rhinestone lost its shine
Just count on love and count your blessings
Count on me, come on let’s ride
Mmm
I got a big ol’ bus so jump on and ride
Chorus]
Yes queen, go queen
Dip it like a dairy queen
Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul
Goodwill Gucci
Whеre my Chattahoochies?
Out in the country honеy, y’all means all
Y’all means all

[Bridge]
You can be born in Tyler, TX
Raised with the Bible Belt
If you’re torn between the why’s and exes
You ain’t gotta play with the hand you’re dealt

[Chorus]
Yes queen, go queen
Dip it like a Dairy Queen
Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul
Goodwill Gucci
Where my Chattahoochies?
Out in the country honey, y’all means all
Honey, y’all means all
Yes queen, go queen
Dip it like a Dairy Queen
Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul
Goodwill Gucci
Where my Chattahoochies?
Out in the country honey, y’all means all
Honey, y’all means all
Honey, y’all means all
Hey

Published by
The Boot
 

After teasing a partnership with the new season of Queer Eye earlier in the week, Miranda Lambert dropped the full song, “Y’all Means All,” on Friday (Dec. 31), in tandem with the show’s season premiere. It’s a spunky, joyful anthem of acceptance and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, which Lambert says she co-wrote with frequent collaborators Shane McAnally and Luke Dick. McAnally has a special connection to the song’s subject matter, as he’s one of the few members of the mainstream country music industry who is openly gay. Lambert’s relationship to the song is a personal one, too: She got…

Read More

