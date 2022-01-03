Miranda Lambert’s ‘Y’all Means All’ Brings Country Gays, Twang, and Spunk to ‘Queer Eye’ [Listen]

=Buck Slip “Yes queen, go queen; Dip it like a Dairy Queen; Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul; Goodwill Gucci; Where my Chattahoochies,” Told you this was coming a while back: And It’s kind of fun and certainly needed and timed well for the souther regions.



“You’ve been living in black and white; All you need is a smoke and a rainbow”

It’s hard not to run the chorus over with your tongue: “Yes queen, go queen; Dip it like a Dairy Queen; Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul; Goodwill Gucci; Where my Chattahoochies,” And that seems to hit all the self-deprecating stereotypes for now.



And delivered in a message of silliness and inclusion. And we all need a bit more of both at this point.

Y’all Means All

by Miranda Lambert for Season 6 of Queer Eye

[Verse 1]

If your life is like a tornado

You’ve been living in black and white

All you need is a smoke and a rainbow

Honey, let me give you a light

Alright

Let me give you a light

[Chorus]

Yes queen, go queen

Dip it like a Dairy Queen

Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul

Goodwill Gucci

Where my Chattahoochies?

Out in the country honey, y’all means all

Y’all means all

Mmm, y’all means all

Hey

[Verse 2]

Maybe there’s a little scratch in your reflection

Maybe your rhinestone lost its shine

Just count on love and count your blessings

Count on me, come on let’s ride

Mmm

I got a big ol’ bus so jump on and ride

Chorus]

Yes queen, go queen

Dip it like a dairy queen

Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul

Goodwill Gucci

Whеre my Chattahoochies?

Out in the country honеy, y’all means all

Y’all means all

[Bridge]

You can be born in Tyler, TX

Raised with the Bible Belt

If you’re torn between the why’s and exes

You ain’t gotta play with the hand you’re dealt

[Chorus]

Yes queen, go queen

Dip it like a Dairy Queen

Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul

Goodwill Gucci

Where my Chattahoochies?

Out in the country honey, y’all means all

Honey, y’all means all

Yes queen, go queen

Dip it like a Dairy Queen

Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul

Goodwill Gucci

Where my Chattahoochies?

Out in the country honey, y’all means all

Honey, y’all means all

Honey, y’all means all

Hey

Published by

The Boot

After teasing a partnership with the new season of Queer Eye earlier in the week, Miranda Lambert dropped the full song, "Y'all Means All," on Friday (Dec. 31), in tandem with the show's season premiere. It's a spunky, joyful anthem of acceptance and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, which Lambert says she co-wrote with frequent collaborators Shane McAnally and Luke Dick. McAnally has a special connection to the song's subject matter, as he's one of the few members of the mainstream country music industry who is openly gay. Lambert's relationship to the song is a personal one, too: She got…

