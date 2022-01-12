Towleroad Gay News

Polish Court Acquits LGBT2QS For Their Rainbow Halo Virgin Mary

Reading Time: 2 minutes After acquitting rainbow halo women, authorities must end their witch-hunt against activistsLGBT2QS rights are human rights, however, if you live in Poland those rights are constantly being violated by the government. Each year the Polish government makes it harder and harder for members of the LGBT2QS to live, laugh and love who they want. In 2021 three human rights activists were taken to court on serious charges of religious violations for their posters depicting the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo. If convicted the women could have faced long prison sentences under …

