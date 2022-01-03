Prince Andrew Looks Upset & Nervous For Lunch With Queen, Hours Before His ‘Deal’ With Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Is Set To Be Exposed

Mega

Prince Andrew looked worried and agitated as he made his way to Queen Elizabeth‘s on New Year’s Day. The 61-year-old disgraced royal has been holed up in Windsor palace in crisis mode with his legal team after his pal Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking minors.

Despite desperately trying to strategize their next move in the Virginia Roberts Giuffre‘s sex abuse lawsuit, Andrew took a break to have lunch with his mother — but he couldn’t hide the stress on his face.

Flanked by his detectives and security, the Queen’s embattled son was caught in the driver’s seat of his expensive Range Rover. Driving down the long pathway to his mom’s home, Andrew looked upset behind the steering wheel.

When he spotted the paparazzi, he appeared to only become more upset. Changing his body language almost immediately, Andrew slumped over and attempted to hide from the shutterbugs while continuing to make the short trek to the Queen’s palace.

Besides being protected from the front by his walking guards, Andrew was also safeguarded from the back by his team, who were driving an almost identical SUV.

Andrew’s nervous and stressed mannerisms say it all. Hours after his outing to the Queen’s, it was revealed his alleged deal with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is set to be made public.

The royal has been accused of reaping the benefits of Epstein’s sex trafficking pyramid scandal. Andrew is currently battling Roberts Giuffre, who sued him in August, claiming she was ordered to have sex with him by Epstein when she was just 17 years old.

Andrew has denied her allegations, but whatever alleged deal he had with Epstein might blow his cover. According to reports, a New York judge is expected to unseal a confidential agreement between the two powerful men on Monday.

This could throw a huge wrench into his legal team’s strategy and may push the lawsuit into a full-on trial. Andrew’s attorneys will make a last-ditch effort to get Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit thrown out on Tuesday. They call her accusations “baseless.”