Prince Andrew’s Ex-Girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Was A ‘Victim’ Of Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew‘s ex-girlfriend has shared her thoughts on Ghislaine Maxwell‘s conviction.

As previously reported by OK!, the socialite was found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking-related changes last month.

The Duke of York’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey spoke about her relationship with Ghislaine on Lorraine on Tuesday, January 18, the Daily Mailreported.

During the appearance, Victoria said that she thinks the socialite is a “victim” of the late Jeffrey Epstein. “She is a scapegoat right now, so unfortunately for her, she is being taken down for what he has done as well. Some might argue is not quite as fair as it could be,” Victoria said, per the outlet.

According to Victoria, the 60-year-old became an “accomplice as her role changed in that relationship when they were no longer together.”

“She kind of switched sides. I do see her as a victim as well,” Victoria maintained.

Victoria said that Jeffrey and Ghislaine were “definitely a double act,” and imagined that “it wouldn’t have worked with him on his own. It was a lot easier for her to approach other women being a female.”

Victoria explained that she was the “It girl of London” when she was associating with Ghislaine. She added that she was invited to “every dinner event.”

Victoria said that while she “had fun at the time,” she felt “used” by Ghislaine and Jeffrey. “I was so naive. People in my situation that were really young, of course we were going to get taken advantage of,” she recalled.

She said she was “just a pretty face” to entertain people, but she is aware that she is “one of the lucky ones.”

She shared that she did not know anything was wrong when she attended the parties. She said she enjoyed herself at the time, but felt there were video cameras in the apartment where the gatherings took place. “This is in the early 2000s when no one had any idea of what people found out later on but the early 2000s, people wanted Ghislaine and Jeffrey at all their events. They were invited there everywhere,” she said.

As for Ghislaine’s trail, Victoria said she followed some of it, but she was disappointed. She said she felt detached from it because it hadn’t been televised.

Victoria revealed that Ghislaine never mentioned her friendship with Andrew because she was “quite private about a lot,” but she knew they were friends.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s attempt to have Virginia Giuffre‘s sexual assault lawsuit tossed out was rejected. The accused royal will face a civil trial in the U.S. He denied the allegations against him.

Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son of his military titles and royal patronages.