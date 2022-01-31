Prince Harry & Wife Meghan Markle Call On Spotify ‘To Ensure Changes’ Yet Continue $20 Million Deal With Streaming Giant

Mega

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are just the latest celebrities calling on the streaming service giant Spotify to stop the spread of misinformation on its platform, despite the fact that they still have a nearly $20 million deal with the media provider.

According to Daily Mail, the royal couple will not be dropping their lucrative deal with Spotify even though they believe the platform has to make changes to stop the Covid-19 pandemic misinformation running rampant on the service, particularly on podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day,” the couple said in a statement Sunday via their charity Archewell.

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid-19 misinformation on its platform. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”

But even though Harry and Meghan disagree with the fact Spotify allows harmful misinformation to be spread on their platform, the two reportedly have no plans to cut their partnership with the company inked in 2020 and worth upwards of $20 million even though they’ve only produced one episode of a podcast.

As Radar previously reported, Neil Young called out Spotify last week threatening to remove his music from their service if they continued to do nothing about the blatant spread of misinformation on their platform.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” the Heart of Gold singer wrote in the letter Tuesday after calling out Rogan for his “spread of misinformation.” “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, The Joe Rogan Experience, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence.”

“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy. I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform.”

Since then, Young made good on his promise and has since had his content removed from Spotify.

Other artists, such as Joni Mitchell, have also followed suit showing solidarity with Young regarding the dangers of the misinformation being shared on Joe Rogan’s podcast.