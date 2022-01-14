Queen Elizabeth II ‘Will Not Desert’ Son Prince Andrew ‘No Matter The Outcome’ Of Virginia Giuffre’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit

MEGA

This June, Queen Elizabeth IIis set to mark 70 years on the throne — a feat unmatched by any royal in history. But a dark cloud has been hanging above the celebration as her disgraced son Prince Andrewcontinues to make headlines over his entanglements with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In September, Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey’s most prominent accusers, sued the 61-year-old, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. (Andrew’s lawyers requested to have the lawsuit thrown out at a January 4 hearing.) But even as damning evidence piles up, a source says Her Majesty, 95, is still defending him behind palace walls: “No matter the outcome, she will not desert him.”

Under immense scrutiny, Andrew is getting by with support from his family — even if Prince Charles, 73, hasn’t been as forgiving. (“He finds the whole ordeal disgusting,” says the source.) Still, The Firm can agree that helping the queen navigate this difficult time is of the utmost importance. “The stress has been tremendous,” adds the source. “But she will persevere, as she’s always done.”

Since Andrew stepped back from royal duties in November 2019, his future remained uncertain up until a few days ago, there had been much speculation surrounding whether the queen would strip him of his title, with the source noting: “He’s already lost his reputation.”

Despite not deserting her son behind closed doors, OK! reported on Thursday, January 13, that Her Majesty stripped her son of his military titles and royal patronages after more than 150 veterans signed an open letter this week calling for the embattled royal family member to be dishonorably discharged.

Andrew’s team previously tried getting the case dismissed on the grounds that Virginia’s $500,000 settlement with Jeffrey protected their client, given that the recently undisclosed documents mention “other potential defendants.” Despite their efforts, Judge Lewis Kaplan insisted the deal bars “any other person” from using it in another case and denied Andrew’s request for dismissal.