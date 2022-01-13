Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew Of All His Royal Titles & Military Honors, Will Face Sexual Assault Lawsuit As ‘Private Citizen’

Published by

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly stripped her son, Prince Andrew, of all his military titles and royal patronages amid his sexual assault lawsuit by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

According to Daily Mail, the Queen made the decision to strip the 61-year-old Duke of York of all royal and military titles and honors following a judge’s ruling on Wednesday that Andrew will have to face the sexual assault allegations against him in a U.S. court. The trial is scheduled to begin in September.

By stripping the prince of his titles and patronage, the Queen is forcibly making Andrew face the lawsuit against him as a “private citizen” with no help or aid from the royal family.