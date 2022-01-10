Same-sex marriage official in N.J.. Governor signs law amid concerns the Supreme Court could overturn marriage equality

Published by

NJ.com

The right for gay couples to get married in New Jersey is now officially enshrined in state law. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he signed a bill into law that codifies marriage equality in the state amid concerns the ability for gay couples to wed could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. “Despite the progress we have made as a country, there is still much work to be done to protect the LGBTQ+ community from intolerance and injustice,” Murphy said in a statement. “New Jersey is stronger and fairer when every member of our LGBTQ+ family is valued and given equal protection under the law…

