Sinead O’Connor Hospitalized Less Than One Week After Son’s Death, ‘I’ve Decided To Follow My Son’

Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized after posting an alarming message to social media nearly one week after her son Shane passed away from a suspected suicide.

According to a number of posts to the 55-year-old Irish singer’s Twitter, her 17-year-old son Shane O’Connor – who Sinead shared custody of with Irish folk singer Dónal Lunny – was found dead on January 7 after reportedly escaping from an Irish hospital where he was being kept on suicide watch.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” Sinead posted last Friday. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Then, in a series of progressively more distressing tweets, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer started calling herself a “f–k up” and a “s–t person” before claiming she was going to “follow” her son.

“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone,” she tweeted yesterday.

“I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a s–t person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not.”

But this alarming tweet caught the attention of her fans, friends and family, because someone evidently called the police to check on the mourning singer, who was then subsequently hospitalized for her own wellbeing and her own apparent threats of suicide.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay,” she revealed.

Shane’s death was officially confirmed by police on January 7.

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a spokesperson said last Friday.