Study of nine million people indicates that men with older brothers are more likely to be gay

by

Published by
PsyPost

New research shows having a greater number of older brothers increases the probability of a person entering a same-sex union at some point in their lives. This finding, detailed in our paper published this month in the Journal of Sex Research, offers a rare insight into the origins of sexual orientation. The origins of sexual orientationIn recent decades, many countries have achieved remarkable progress towards equal treatment of LGBTIQ+ people, including greater public support and more protective legislation. But despite these encouraging developments, sexual minorities still experience high …

