Unvaccinated Sarah Palin Caught Dining Out At New York Restaurant Hours After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has violated New York City’s isolation guidelines by eating at a restaurant hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Palin tested positive for the virus while in the Big Apple for her defamation trial against the New York Times.

She was required to take a test because she planned to remove the mask during the hearing. After getting the positive result, her trial was delayed to February 3, 2022.

But that didn’t stop the conservative politician from experiencing all of NY’s fine dining.

According to NYC guidelines, a person who has contracted COVID-19 is recommended to remain in isolation for five days after their positive test.

However, on Tuesday night, Palin was spotted eating at Campagnola. On Wednesday, she went to Elio’s. Both restaurants are located on the Upper East Side. While dining out at Elio’s, she was joined by Ron Duguay, a former New York Rangers player.

She ate outside on both occasions, but that wasn’t the case over the weekend.

There are photos floating around showing Palin eating inside Eilo’s on Saturday; however, she’s unvaccinated — a big no-no in NYC.

According to reports, the restaurant could be on the hook for $1,000 after allowing the controversial Alaskan to eat indoors because she hasn’t gotten the jab.

Elio’s manager, Luca Guaitolini, told CNN he was not working that night but was informed the employee on duty checked 150 to 200 vaccination cards that evening. He called the incident with Palin an “oversight.”

“We are taking this isolated incident — an unfortunate oversight — very seriously,” he addressed. “Elio’s adheres to and believes in the vaccine mandate, and all it is doing to protect our staff, regulars and the dining public. My focus right now is on the safety of my staff who worked the floor that night, and on our guests.”

An NYC spokesperson slammed Palin, calling her actions “irresponsible.”

“Our goal has always been to incentivize isolation for those testing positive for Covid and providing them multiple resources,” the representative claimed. “That being said, we hope that anybody who has Cpvid is isolating for their own safety and the safety of all new Yorkers and find it highly irresponsible that Sarah Palin refuses to do so.”