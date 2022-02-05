Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Breaks Cover, Dines Alone Without Singer Amid Rumors Crumbling Relationship Caused Vegas Cancelation

Adele‘s boyfriend Rich Paul was seen for the first time amid rumors his crumbling relationship with the singer was the reason why she canceled her Las Vegas shows.

The 40-year-old rich sports agent broke his cover for a fancy dinner in Beverly Hills, but Adele was nowhere in sight. Rich — who represents NBA great LeBron James — held his head high while making his way into Wally’s all alone on Thursday.

Adele Desperately Trying To ‘Save’ Relationship With Rich Paul After Canceling Vegas Shows

Mega

He did not come dressed to impress for his first public appearance since Adele left Sin City and headed to his $14 million in what was allegedly a last-ditch effort to “save” their decaying romance.

Sporting black velour sweats, Rich rocked a striped jailbird t-shirt, an oversized denim jacket, and a pair of loud yellow sneakers.

Failing to show any emotion at all, Adele’s boyfriend wore an N-95 mask and kept his hands in his pockets and ignored the paparazzi’s flashes as he entered the restaurant located in his 90210 area code.

He later emerged, leaving the eatery solo once again.

Mega

After dinner, Rich headed to the Lakers vs Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena in downtown (aka Staples Center) where he sat courtside with Megan Fox‘s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Rich appeared to be in a good mood, despite his name being smeared in the headlines.

See the photos here!

Adele was forced to shoot down the trouble in paradise rumors. Breaking her silence for the first time since tearfully postponing her Vegas residency just 24 hours before her debut weekend, Adele shocked fans by revealing she was heading back on the stage — but not in Sin City.

@adele/Instagram

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too!” the Hello singer wrote completely unbothered. “I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she coyly ended her post.

After abruptly canceling her shows, Adele got the hell out of Dodge and headed straight to Rich’s $14 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Photos emerged showing the Rolling In The Deep singer rolling up to his pad late in the night wearing slippers.

According to reports, Adele couldn’t get through a rehearsal without having an emotional breakdown. Her relationship issues with Rich allegedly added to the stress of her show.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” a source told Page Six. “Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

Her last-minute trip to his home was reportedly to “fix” their broken romance.