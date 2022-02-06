Beyoncé & Kim Kardashian Are ‘Constantly’ Trying To ‘One-Up Each Other’ Over Making Their Daughters Stars: ‘They Want Their Kids To Be At The Top’

MEGA

Whose kids run the world? We’ll find out!

An insider tells OK! Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian have big plans for their little girls and are getting competitive behind the scenes over whose daughters will be the bigger stars.

The longtime frenemies “are both obsessed with their kids because they see them as an extension of themselves,” explains the insider. “They want their kids to be at the top.”

Beyoncé, 40, who recently posed with Blue Ivy, 10, to promote her Ivy Park clothing collection, “watches everything Kim does,” dishes the insider.

“She’s determined for her brood to beat out any Kardashian offspring,” the source adds.

For her part, Kim, 41, has been bragging nonstop about her eldest children, telling everyone North, 8, is an artistic genius and how Saint, 6, is so smart that he’s already learning to speak Japanese.

“Neither of them would ever admit it, but Beyoncé and Kim watch everything the other one does and are constantly trying to one-up each other,” scoffs the insider. “And with their huge egos, it’s no wonder!”

Beyoncé — who has been married to longtime hubby Jay-Z since 2008 — also shares 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with the rap star.

In addition to her two eldest kiddos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West.

After filing for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February 2021, Kim and Kanye are still duking it out over what coparenting their four children together will look like.

As OK! reported, the exes recently got into a very public social media tiff after the Donda rapper outed Kim for allowing North to make TikTok videos without his approval first. In response, the SKIMS founder posted a lengthy message to her social media, condemning Kanye for his “constant attacks” on her.

“As a parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” the mama bear wrote.

She also called out Kanye for “trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly,” which is only doing damage to their children.

Kanye later issued a response, accusing Kim of “kidnapping” their daughter by “not providing the address” to her birthday party.