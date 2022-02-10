Billie Eilish and Finneas meet President Joe Biden at the White House

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were invited to the White House by “long-time fan” President Joe Biden on Tuesday (09.02.22).

The ‘Lost Cause’ singer and her sibling – who co-writes and produces his sister’s songs – were joined by their parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell when they met the world leader while in Washington D.C. for Billie’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert at the Capital One Arena.

Alongside a photograph with the music stars, Biden tweeted: “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. “Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander.”

An official told People: “Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to pay a visit to the White House today to meet President Biden.

“Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden’s campaign and the Biden family have been long time fans of their music. Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight.”

In November, Biden supporter Billie signed a petition requesting the 79-year-old president send a pardoned turkey to stay at Farm Sanctuary for Thanksgiving.

The 20-year-old Grammy-winner joined celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, Ricky Gervais and Dave Bautista – in asking others to step away from the tradition of eating turkey for the traditional dinner in favour of trying a vegetarian alternative.

She wrote on Instagram: “turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world. and 46 million of them are killed every thanksgiving.

“I know it’s hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind 🙂 (sic)”

Farm Sanctuary said in a letter: “As we approach the holiday season — meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill — we hope you’ll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys.”

Billie also shared her recipe for vegan and gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies with fans on Instagram shortly before the holiday season kicked off.

She captioned a video tutorial: “These cookies are fully vegan and GF and AMAZING. The flour is literally just oats blended up and they work perfectly. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the ‘when the party’s over’ singer recently called for “urgent action” to save the planet amid a “critical decade for our planet”.

In a video message, Billie called on world leaders and everyone on Earth to do their bit to limit climate change.

She said: “This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”