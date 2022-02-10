Britney Spears teases new music

Britney Spears has teased that new music could be on the way.

The 40-year-old popstar took to Instagram to share a throwback clip of herself dancing in high heels to her 2007 song ‘Get Naked (I Got a Plan)’, which she called a “tease of what’s to come.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple. This is a tease of what’s to come !!!! My song “Get Naked” !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!”(sic)

The iconic popstar has released nine studio albums over the course of her career but has not dropped a record since 2016’s ‘Glory.’

It comes just days after the ‘…Baby One More Time’ hitmaker – who regained control of her multimillion dollar fortune back in November 2021 when the conservatorship governed by her family was terminated – publicly thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for “turning [her] life around” and teased that there are “so many exciting projects ahead.”

Alongside a photo of the pair wearing pink outfits for a lunch date, she wrote: “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead. We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!! Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you!!!!”(sic)

Back in December, insider told of how the ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker is also looking forward to shaping her own career in 2022.

The source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Britney is her own decisionmaker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons. She’s just waiting for the right time for everything.”