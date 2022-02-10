Caitlyn Jenner says Kylie Jenner ‘did a great job’ during birth

Caitlyn Jenner thinks Kylie Jenner “did a great job” giving birth to her baby boy.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul – who already has four-year-old daughter Stormi with rap star Travis Scott – recently announced the arrival of her second child and Caitlyn has heaped praise on Kylie.

After if she’d met Kylie’s baby boy, Caitlyn told Capital FM’s ‘Capital Breakfast’ show: “Yes. We don’t have a name but it is a boy. There’s a lot of secrets in my family, I have to be very, very careful.

“No, Kylie, she did a great job.”

Caitlyn also praised Kim Kardashian during the interview, describing the brunette beauty as “the most amazing human being”.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also can’t wait to meet Kim’s new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

She shared: “He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at. And she goes, ‘Oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!’ So anyway that’s going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy.

“Kim is the most amazing human being I know out there.”

Caitlyn hailed Kim, 41, as being “smart” and “articulate”, and admitted to being wowed by her business skills.

She said: “I mean, she’s smart, articulate, highly motivated – you know, how she starts her own companies … She started her first company when she was 18 years old, and she’s continued to do that throughout her life.

“You know, she had KKW with her cosmetic company, she built that up. Then she started Skims, which has absolutely taken off…”

