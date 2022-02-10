DaBaby Under Investigation For Assault With Deadly Weapon Over Bloody Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh’s Brother Brandon

@brandonbills_/Instagram; Mega

DaBaby is now reportedly under police investigation over that bloody brawl with estranged baby mama DaniLeigh‘s brother, Brandon Bills.

As Radar reported, a fight broke out at a California bowling alley involving the rapper, his crew and Brandon, who was alone and claimed he had approached the rapper to talk.

Soon enough, he was pummeled to the ground and dragged by his hair.

Videos showing different angles of the altercation – which spilled out into the actual lanes – confirm that DaBaby threw the first punch, which was followed by incessant kicks and blows from about five or six of his men.

It was difficult for anyone to stay on their feet during the ordeal due to the slippery floors, but Bills was also clearly outnumbered.

Because evidence shows that he was kicked in the head after he was already on the ground, law enforcement sources say cops are considering the case a potential assault with a deadly weapon.

Though the fight didn’t last long, Brandon did sustain a bloody face. He reportedly refused medical treatment on the scene.

As for the apparent aggressor, he fled before cops arrived.

Bills later took to his Instagram Story to call out what he deemed an unfair fight, claiming he was “jumped.”

“I spoke to you like a man. I said, ‘Come on, let’s talk, me and you, on the side,'” he said, adding that the rapper got no “brownie points” for the supposed victory. Had the floor not been so slippery, insisted Brandon, things would have ended differently.

DaniLeigh expressed disgust with the incident, taking to her own Instagram Story to write, “Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!! I pray this stops now!!! BC this is my family! and I got a daughter to raise. Sad.”

The Story – as well as DaniLeigh’s page – are now gone.

Bills has been promising to confront the rapper since November, when DaniLeigh was hit with two simple assault charges.

At the time, DaBaby had been trying to kick her and their then-3-month-old baby out of his condo following a fight over Plan B. She refused to leave, saying she had nowhere else to go.

During the ordeal, the rapper called the cops, who interviewed DaniLeigh and decided to charge her.

After the fact, Brandon took to his IG Story to publicly warn DaBaby. “This n—a wanna call the cops on my sis. This n—a wanna disrespect my sis online for the world to see, disrespect my family. This don’t even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you.”

“When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro,” said Bills. “One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I wanna see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are.”