Direct From Celebrity Dorm: Courteney Cox Plays Piano For Elton John — ‘Scariest, Most Nerve-Wracking’ Thing’; Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile Join For Tiny Dancer.

Courteney Cox says playing piano in the presence of Sir Elton John was the “scariest, most nerve-wracking” thing she’s ever done.

The ‘Friends’ star was joined by the 74-year-old music legend, her close pal Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of Elton’s classic ‘Tiny Dancer’ shared on Instagram last year.

And the 57-year-old actress has revealed she phoned up her piano tutor as soon as Ed, 30, invited Elton over for dinner because she was so nervous about the prospect of tinkling the ivories in front of the ‘Piano Man’ himself.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday night (04.02.22), Courteney said: “I learned to play in lockdown but then Ed Sheeran invited Elton John to dinner at my house and suggested we all perform together.

“So, I called my piano teacher and 20 minutes later he was walking out as Elton was walking in.

“It was the scariest, most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done, and it was the thrill of my life!”

It wasn’t just any cover of ‘Tiny Dancer’, as they did the version ‘Friends’ character Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) does where she sings “Tony Danza” instead of ‘Tiny Dancer’.

The ‘Scream’ star captioned the clip: “One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you.”

To which, Lisa reacted in the comments: “Whaaaaaat??? That’s the most exciting thing ever!!!!”

Meanwhile, Ed previously said Courteney might have made an appearance on one of his albums.

Speaking about his latest studio effort, ‘=’, the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker said: “She sings. I’m pretty sure she sings on background vocals on the album. I think she’s on ‘Visiting Hours’. If not, she was definitely on ‘÷’ somewhere.”

The chart-topping pop star subsequently explained how he came to work with the Hollywood star.

He said: “Well, my producer and songwriter, Johnny [McDaid] is dating her. Me and Johnny write most, like, we wrote ‘Shape of You’ together. We wrote ‘Bad Habits’ together. We work together a lot.”

‘The Graham Norton Show’ airs on BBC One 10.35pm on Friday (04.02.22) and is available on BBC iPlayer.