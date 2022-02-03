Dolly Parton Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination is in 3rd Place After A Day of Public Voting. Top 5 Of 17 Artists Move Ahead. Who’s Winning? Will LGBTQ Flex Gay Vote?

Dolly Parton has been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 76-year-old country legend has received the nod alongside fellow stars Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran and are all first-time nominees for potential induction into the Ohio museum.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement: “This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

For ‘Slim Shady’ hitmaker Eminem, the nomination comes in his first year of eligibility, whereby an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Completing the list of first-time nominees for the 2022 inductions are Beck, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.

Other nominees – who have been considered for induction before – include ‘Babooshka’ songstress Kate Bush and 1960s singer Dionne Warwick, as well as synth pop duo Eurythmics, heavy metal band Judas Priest, late instrumentalist Fela Kuti, and ‘Killing in the Name’ rockers Rage Against the Machine.

The chosen inductees will be announced in May and honoured at a ceremony set to take place later in 2022 and fans can cast their vote on the Rock Hall’s official website.

Since its inception in 1986, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame foundation has chosen a total of 351 music legends to be inducted into the Rock Hall, including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, ABBA and The Beatles.