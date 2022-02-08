Don Lemon Has A Meltdown Discussing Ex-Friend Chris Cuomo During Private CNN Meeting

MEGA

Don Lemon could barely contain his hate towards his former friend Chris Cuomo during a heated CNN meeting on Monday.

On Monday, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made a video appearance with the staff at the New York offices following Jeff Zucker’s resignation.

The employees who feel Zucker was wrongfully pushed out of his job decided to grill Kilar during the meeting.

As Radar first reported, Zucker carried out a “consensual relationship” with CNN exec VP and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust. Sources tell Radar the affair led to both of their marriages ending.

As part of the Chris Cuomo investigation, Zucker was questioned about his relationship with Gollust. He declined to provide the date in which it started and then was forced to resign due to him violating company policy on office romances.

Zucker’s supporters accuse Cuomo of going full scorned earth on CNN after Zucker refused to pay him severance after his contract was terminated.

During his stop, Kilar declined to offer additional details about the decision to get rid of Zucker. “I do consider Jeff’s resignation closed and I’m not going to be speaking about the details of it as a matter of policy.”

Lemon — who is facing his own sexual assault lawsuit at the moment — had a meltdown during the Kilar meeting.

Insider obtained audio from the meeting that was conducted by video. The first anchor to speak out was Alisyn Camerota who told Kilar her and other colleagues were experiencing psychological stress from Zucker’s departure.

Lemon had one thing on his mind during the meeting — his ex-friend Chris Cuomo. The anchor asked if Cuomo would be paid his severance. Cuomo is fighting for the $18 million left on his contract.

Kilar refused to comment on the matter.

Lemon then asked, “Did you think about what message it sends to the journalists in this company and to the larger public, that someone can be found to break these journalistic standards and then get paid handsomely for it?”

“And what is to stop the next person from possibly getting compensated for it, to spread rumors or what have you to the press?”

Brian Stelter — whose own job is likely in jeopardy for his role in the Zucker scandal — also made an appearance at the meeting to moan about Kilar not having a global town hall.